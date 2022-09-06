The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday and happy first day of school! Rain gear will be just as important as the backpack today. It is still raining this morning. And it won’t take a break as the kiddos head back to school.

The Labor Day rain came with an area of low pressure over the mid-Atlantic states. That low has not moved. Rain continues to move through the region. The rain will be steadier and heavier south of Albany today. Meanwhile to the north, the steady rain will transition to scattered, even isolated showers into the second part of the day. The rain and overcast skies will keep our temperatures on the cool side, again, with temperatures only climbing a few degrees into the mid 60s.

Showers and the widespread rain will taper off starting tonight. We have to keep scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday. It will be drier in the Adirondacks and the Mohawk Valley.

Rainfall totals over the past two days have been in the one to two inch range with locally higher amounts to the south. Another one to two inches are possible for the Capital Region through late Wednesday. The mid-Hudson Valley and the Berkshire will pick up more. A Flood Watch continues for the mid-Hudson Valley until 2 PM Tuesday.

The forecast turns around for the second part of the week. Sunshine returns Thursday and so will high temperatures around 80°. The weekend will take more of a cue from summer with highs in the mid 80s and a tinge of humidity.