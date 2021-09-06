09/06/2021: A bit brighter for Labor Day



The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Labor Day! The day is starting off with areas of dense fog, especially in our river valleys. Be prepared for changing and poor visibility if you are off to work. The fog will lift around 9 AM.

This final unofficial day of summer will feature brighter skies, mild temperatures, and a little breeze. Temperatures will climb into the low and mid 70s. After the foggy start, skies will become partly sunny.

A weak cold front will cross the Great Lakes region today. This will carry a chance for isolated showers and storms, mainly in the southern Adirondacks. Any storm that develops will be garden variety, but could still produce a brief downpour and gusty winds.

Clouds will clear out once again tonight. Temperatures will start off a few degrees cooler Tuesday morning. Lows are expected to dip close to 50 degrees area-wide. This will kick off another great day! We’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with highs returning to the mid 70s.

We are keeping an eye on Wednesday’s set up. Another cold front will approach and bring the potential for afternoon storms. These thunderstorms could produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Showers will linger through the end of the work week.

Temperature-wise we will be feeling good this week. Highs will reach the 70s with the exception of Wednesday; it will be a bit warmer and more humid before the storms. The upcoming weekend is looking rather pleasant.