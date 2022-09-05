The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Labor Day! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the first part of the holiday weekend. An unsettled stretch kicked off Sunday afternoon. Your plans today will have to make a move indoors. There is a lot more rain where that came from.

A stationary front to our south will bring in widespread steady rain today. Starting this afternoon the rain will pick up in intensity. With the rain and overcast skies, temperatures won’t budge much. After the 80s Saturday and Sunday, today won’t make it out of the 60s.

Periods of heavy rain continues overnight into early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible. The steady showers will diminish by Tuesday afternoon. The drying trend will finally take over on Wednesday.

It has been a long dry summer for the Capital Region and Northeast. Much needed rainfall will come over the coming days. We are eyeing a widespread one to three inches of rain through Wednesday. Higher totals are expected to the south of I-90. Localized flooding could occur, especially tonight and Tuesday. A Flood Watch has ben issued for the Catskills and the mid-Hudson Valley, including Dutchess and Ulster counties.

The system will finally pull away on Wednesday. The end of the work week improves with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The start of next weekend is looking good too.