The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! Labor Day weekend is off to an awesome start! Yesterday was a stunner, today will be just as nice. It’s another comfortably cool start. Temperatures will quickly warm again. We’re dialing up the warmth and humidity levels a bit. Early sunshine will give way to clouds into the second part of the day.

The holiday weekend forecast then goes downhill. Tomorrow begins warm and muggy with some sunshine. A cold front will spark unsettled weather. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will arrive during the afternoon hours. Not everyone will get caught under the rain.

The cold front will pump the brakes downstate. This will create an avenue for more rain, this time area-wide rain, to move into the Capital Region. The Labor Day forecast isn’t looking too promising with off and on showers and thunderstorms. We should rejoice, though. This looks to be the good, soaking rain event that we’ve been looking for. One to two inches of rain are possible area-wide by Tuesday.

The pattern does improve following the unsettled and wet start to the week. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s with increasing sunshine.