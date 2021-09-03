09/03/2021: A fall preview for the final weekend of summer

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday and Labor Day weekend! Cooler, Canadian air continues to flow into the Capital Region in the wake of Ida. Temperatures are beginning the 50s across the area. The fall-like feeling will stick around into the start of the weekend. Albany’s high will only top off in the upper 60s under partly sunny skies.

Cloud cover will thin out tonight and temperatures will run a few degrees cooler than this morning. Widespread lows in the 40s are expected. Can you say “pumpkin spice feels?”

Saturday will be the pick day of the long holiday weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs climbing into the lower and mid 70s. Labor Day weekend as a whole is looking pretty good. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers to the News10 area Sunday afternoon. The majority of the shower activity will exit in time for Labor Day.

Seasonably cool temperatures will be the name of the game into the first full week of September. Shower chances will be on the way up during the middle of the week ahead of another cold front.