09/03/2020: Warmer and drier Thursday

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! A much better day is on tap following nearly steady showers and cloudy skies yesterday. The soaking rain exited overnight with a “cool” front. Cooler and drier air is filtering into the Adirondacks and the North Country this morning. Meanwhile, around the Capital Region and the mid-Hudson Valley it still feeling muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Humidity will continue to back off during the first part of the day. We’ll also introduce more sunny breaks through the middle of the day. Temperatures will get a boost with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

There is a small shower chance later today to the south of the Capital Region. A stalled boundary draped across the Ohio Valley will get a move on and head north as a warm front. A few showers could climb into the mid-Hudson Valley. Activity will fizzle shortly after sunset.

A fading cold front will also drop in from the north tonight. This boundary will be more of an airmass changer. Cooler and less humid air will work in late tonight. Skies will begin to clear out.

This batch of drier air is here to stay. Friday will be a fantastic day! There will be more sunshine across the News 10 area. Temperatures will be mild and humidity levels will be incredibly comfortable.

Tomorrow will kick off a fantastic stretch of days. With high pressure in place we’ll see abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the first two-thirds of your Labor Day weekend. Isolated showers will pop up on Monday, but the day is looking much better than it did early in the week.

Monday may be the “unofficial end of summer,” but warmer days aren’t in our rear view just yet. High temperatures will climb into the 80s early next week. The pattern is trending towards a surge of summer next week with more warmth, more humidity, and storm chances.