09/02/2021: Bye Ida, hello fall

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Good news – the rain from Ida is all gone. It wrapped up between 2 AM and 3 AM for the News10 area. The storm produced a lot of rain in the matter of 12 to 18 hours across the Northeast. Downstate, New York City, and southern Connecticut received over half a foot of rain, which led to major flash flooding in the city. Closer to home, areas south and east of Albany saw the highest totals. Amounts were basically nothing to the northwest of Saratoga Springs.

We are getting some fall feels behind the rain from Ida. Temperatures are starting near 50°. A northerly breeze will pick up this afternoon. High temperatures will be held to the 60s around the News10 area. Across our skies we’ll see more sunshine through mid-day. More cloud cover will arrive into this evening.

Tomorrow morning will be the first crisp one of the season. Lows will dip close to 50 degrees through the Hudson Valley. For everyone else, the starting point will be in the 40s. These numbers are tempting me to add a little pumpkin spice to my coffee tomorrow.

After the “cool/crisp” start, temperatures will approach 70° Friday afternoon. The holiday weekend will be off to a fantastic start. Sunday and Labor Day are looking mainly good with chances for a few showers, but no washouts.