09/02/2020: Scattered showers, a storm today

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! No sense sugar coating it. Today won’t be the prettiest of days. Clouds will hang tough again and we’ll introduce more showers to the Capital Region. Those showers are beginning to develop early this morning. There are some pockets of heavier rain with this initial wave.

A stalled boundary to our south and a weak cold front will fuel additional rounds of showers with embedded thunderstorms today. It won’t be raining the entire day. There will be some dry time. In between showers the sky will be mostly cloudy. The clouds and showers will hold high temperatures to the low and mid 70s.

Our chances for isolated storms will increase as a weak cold front approaches late-day. Areas west of the Hudson Valley could see a stronger storm with gusty winds.

Activity will wind down around midnight as the front crosses. Clouds won’t be as quick to clear. Staying mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s again overnight.

Most will stay dry Thursday. Areas through the mid-Hudson Valley and points southward will have the best chances for a shower. For the rest of us, temperatures will spike in the 80s.

Then it will turn cooler again to wrap up the week. A stronger cold front will pass through the Northeast late Thursday and in the process open the door to cooler and drier air. Friday’s highs will slip back into the 70s. Saturday will be even cooler.

The start of Labor Day weekend is looking really good. High pressure will move into pass and we’ll welcome back sunshine. Temperatures will get a little warmer day by day. Labor Day will feature a chance for showers. The best opportunity looks to be later in the day.