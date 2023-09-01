The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Welcome to September and Meteorological Fall. This is a season of falling average temperatures. Although, it looks like our forecast missed that memo.

This morning is getting us into the fall and back to school spirit with cooler temperatures and areas of fog. Quickly we’ll shake both off. The first afternoon of September will be a really nice one with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

The holiday weekend will be highlighted by a warming trend. There will be plenty of time to get outside and enjoy. A weak disturbance could bring a stray shower Saturday night, otherwise we’ll see nothing more than added cloud cover.

Temperatures over the next week are more typical for the middle of summer rather than the end. Summer is saying not so fast autumn. Albany could record the first 90-degree day since late July. And it won’t just be one 90 but a mini heat wave is brewing.

September heat waves are quite rare. There are only 10 years with September heat waves in Albany’s weather records. The last time was at the end of September in 2017. The last 90-degree September day came the next year (2018.) Our upcoming hot stretch could also challenge record highs.