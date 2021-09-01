09/01/2021: Heavy rain, flooding threat from Ida

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Welcome to September and Meteorological Fall! Today begins a season of falling temperatures. Albany’s average high temperature will drop from 79° today to 43­° by the end of November.

We are still tracking Ida. The center of circulation waking up between Knoxville, TN and Roanoke, VA. A big swath of rain is moving through Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Rain chances for the Capital Region will pick up around mid-day. The mid-Hudson Valley and the southern Berkshires will be the first to see the rain. Activity will be widespread by this evening.

The rain won’t just be widespread, but also heavy tonight. Periods of heavy rain, especially in the mid-Hudson Valley and the Berkshires, will continue through the wee hours of the morning. The remnants of Ida will track through southern New England. Spots along the coast could pick up half a foot of rain.

Locally the highest rainfall totals will be in the mid-Hudson Valley and the southern Berkshires. These areas are still drying out from the heavy rain from Henri last week. An additional one to four inches of rain will fall on top of the still saturated ground. Flash flooding will be likely in spots, especially as the rain picks up tonight. The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded closer to the I-90 corridor.

Fortunately the rain will shut off pretty quickly early Thursday morning. Most of the day tomorrow will be dry, but it will stay on the cool side and it will turn breezy. The fall feeling will hang around into Friday and the start of Labor Day weekend. A few showers will come creeping back in Sunday and on Labor Day.