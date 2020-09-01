09/01/2020: Mostly dry start to September

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Welcome to September and Meteorological Fall! Today begins the season of falling average temperatures. Albany’s average high will drop from 77° today to 42° by the end of November. While summer is over meteorologically speaking, autumn won’t “officially” begin for another three weeks. The Autumnal Equinox will occur on September 22nd.

We will begin the brand new month with mild highs. After starting near 60° temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s for the Capital Region. The North Country and the Adirondacks will hang out near 70° this afternoon.

There will be more clouds than yesterday. Spotty showers will also develop, especially west of Albany through the afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight. Showers will develop and start moving into the News 10 viewing area after midnight.

There will be a better coverage of showers Wednesday. This uptick will come as a cold front approaches. Another isolated thunderstorm can’t be rule out. Nothing looks to be too strong or severe.

We will dry out again on Thursday. It will also be a warmer and more humid day. Many of us will see highs climbing into the 80s, briefly.

It will turn more comfortable heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend. There will be more “good” than “bad” days. High pressure will be overhead and usher in plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s. The only unsettled day looks to be Labor Day itself. Another cold front will head our way, bringing shower and storm chances.