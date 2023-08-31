The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! This summer has been all about the rain, but not today. The final day of August brings us nothing but sunshine. Even with all that sun this afternoon will run cooler than normal. Highs will range from the 60s in the higher terrain to the mid 70s in valley locals. A little northerly breeze will usher in a mini fall feel. Staying clear and turning cool overnight.

Tomorrow morning’s cool, fall-like start will be rather appropriate. Meteorological Fall begins Friday. The months of September, October, and November feature falling average temperatures. Not to worry, autumn doesn’t officially begins until September 23rd.

A stretch of great weather begins today. This is the forecast we have been waiting for all summer long. High pressure will be parked over the Northeast over the coming days. So get used to sunshine instead of showers.

This set up won’t just keep us dry, but also crank in a surge of late summer heat. Temperatures for the first part of September will run above normal.

We haven’t seen our last 90-degree day. Highs will nudge closer to that mark on Labor Day. Record highs could be challenged later next week too.