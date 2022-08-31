The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Some “air you can wear” really had a grip on the Capital Region to start of week. It’s already starting to feel a little better this morning. Dew points will drop and the air will feel more comfortable as we go through the day.

It won’t be nearly as hot either. Instead of highs around 90 degrees, afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s for the final day of August. Our skies will clear as the “cooler” and drier air slides in. Those of you north and west of the Capital District, keep an eye out for a stray shower as the air mass changes.

The falling humidity is coming in just in time for the start of meteorological fall tomorrow. September gets off to a very comfortable start. Temperatures will start in the 50s before climbing to 75° during the afternoon. An added bonus will be a lot of sunshine!

Humidity levels will stay in check through the end of the work week. The muggies will creep back in over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will also run a little more summer-like.

The warmer temperatures and slightly higher humidity seems appropriate for the unofficial final weekend of summer. Labor Day weekend will be mostly dry. You’ll want to keep a closer eye to the sky for a few showers on Sunday.