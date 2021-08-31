08/31/2021: August ends on a mild and slightly humid note

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy last day of August! We’re closing out the month, and meteorological summer, like you would expect – a little warm and slightly humid. High temperatures will be three to five degrees cooler than yesterday.

We have traded the “air you can wear” for muggy air. Humidity levels will drop slightly during the afternoon. Sneak peek – there is a bigger drop coming late week.

Our eyes are still on Ida. The storm is now a tropical depression. Flooding rains will spread into the Tennessee Valley and Appalachia today. The remnants of Ida will continue tracking northeast and will brush passed the News10 area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Areas south and east of Albany will see periods of moderate to heavy rain, especially Wednesday night. Two to four inches of rain are possible for this area by Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts sharply drop off to the northwest. A narrow strip including the Capital District is the area of highest uncertainty. Will the heavy rain push far enough north or will it stay to our south? A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to include the mid-Hudson Valley and the southern Berkshires. The watch goes into effect Wednesday afternoon and will last 24 hours.

After the rain from Ida, get ready for an early taste of fall. Friday will be a cool day from start to finish. The nice, pleasant feeling will linger into the start of Labor Day. We are keeping on eye on storm chances late in the holiday weekend.