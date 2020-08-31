08/31/2020: A fond farewell to August

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Things are much calmer after a round of severe thunderstorms late Saturday. The National Weather Service confirmed a pair of EF-1 tornadoes. Both were brief but still strong. One of those tornadoes hit McDermott Road in Stillwater. The tornado was on the ground for just a quarter mile. Maximum winds of 100 mph caused damage to several homes and uprooted large trees.

The second EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Schaghticoke. The tornado’s path passed just north of the fairgrounds before causing damage at Hoosick Valley School. A house on Verbeck Avenue suffered significant roof damage.

Yesterday was a cooler and drier day as high pressure took over the weather story. Today will feature more of the same. Skies were perfectly clear overnight, helping to send temperatures into the 40s and lower 50s this morning. There are some areas of dense fog developing too.

There will be no shortage of sunshine today. Temperatures will be a touch warmer than yesterday with high climbing into the mid 70s for the Capital Region, meanwhile the North Country and the Adirondacks will be around 70° this afternoon.

Sadly the awesome weather won’t last. Clouds will return overnight. As a result it won’t be as cool with lows near 60°.

The start of September will bring a gradual uptick in showers and storms. The majority of the shower activity will remain south of Albany tomorrow. We will see more clouds than sunshine as a low cuts through the Mid-Atlantic states. Better storm chances will arrive with a cold front Wednesday into Thursday.

While storm chances rise, temperatures and humidity levels will also be on the rise. Following a mild start to the week, highs will climb back above-normal Wednesday and Thursday. It will also become more humid.

The pattern turns drier and more comfortable as we head into the long Labor Day holiday weekend. Saturday appears to be absolutely perfect with plenty of sunshine and comfortable highs in the mid 70s.