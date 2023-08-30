The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s a wet, wet start to the day. Widespread rain is taking over with some embedded thunder and lightning. You will need the rain gear this morning. Not so much this afternoon.

After an unsettled start to the day, things will calm down after lunchtime. A cold front will sweep the rain away. The sun returns this afternoon. It will turn a little breezy too.

Skies will continue to clear and temperatures will turn rather comfortable overnight. This will be perfect for the rise of the blue supermoon. This is the second full moon of the month – a blue moon. It is also a supermoon as the Moon makes it’s closest approach to the Earth. This will be a rare sight. While a blue moon occurs every two and a half years; a blue supermoon occurs once every ten or so years. We won’t see another one until January 2037!

We will finally turn off rain chances! Sunshine and dry time are here to stay through the early days of September. We tracking a warming trend instead of showers. Summer says “not so fast.” Highs will push closer to 90 degrees early next week.