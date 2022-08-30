The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The second to last day of meteorological summer is bringing a double dose of summer with steamy conditions and a chance for strong storms. Let’s start with the heat and humid. Today is already off to a warm start, and it’s only going to get hotter. Highs will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the high humidity it could feel as hot as 97° around the Capital Region. A Heat Advisory will be in effect between noon and 8 PM for the Capital District and areas south through the Hudson Valley.

Through the “heat of the day” – early to mid afternoon – a handful of storms could blossom all of their own. The main area of storminess will push into the News10 area this evening. This line of storms will produce torrential downpours and the possibility of damaging winds. Thunderstorms will enter our western counties around dinnertime. The Hudson Valley will see the storms push through around sunset. At this point the storms will be losing their punch. The severe threat wanes as the line presses east. Everything will die down around midnight.

A shower or two will linger into Wednesday, especially to the north. Humidity will drop through the day tomorrow. The pattern will turn more comfortable as we flip the calendar to September. Friday morning will even give us a preview of fall mornings. Labor Day will look and feel more summer-like. Saturday will be the pick of the holiday weekend. While showers are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, neither day will be a washout.