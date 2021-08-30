08/30/2021: Eyes still on Ida and storm chances of our own

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! All eyes remain on the Gulf Coast region as Ida tracks northward. It was downgraded to a tropical storm this morning. Flooding rains and isolated tornadoes remain threats for the Deep South. The heaviest rain will continue lifting northward into Tennessee on Tuesday.

Back here in the Capital Region, we have storm chances of our own to watch out for. Nothing looks to be too strong or severe, though.

Shower and storm chances will increase as a cold front approaches this afternoon. The coverage looks to be scattered at best especially during the middle part of the afternoon.

Better rain chances are coming Wednesday and Thursday for parts of the News10 area. The remnants of Ida look to track through the mid-Atlantic states. Areas south and east of Albany will have the best opportunity to see this rain. This could bring another go of tropical rainfall to parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and downstate.

The rain from Ida will exit Thursday morning. The end of the week will be highlighted by a sneak peek of fall. Friday will be our first “crisp” morning of the season, and it will stay cool throughout the day. Labor Day weekend looks to be off to a nice start. Let’s hope it stays that way. We haven’t have the best of lucky with our holiday weekend forecasts this summer.