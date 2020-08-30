08/30/2020: A much quieter afternoon to end the weekend

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! Wowza! Storms were rocking and rolling last evening. There was wind damage, large hail, and possible tornadic damage in Saratoga and Rensselaer counties. The National Weather Service will be out this morning to survey damage near Stillwater and Schaghticoke.

The day is already off to a much quieter start. The only worry will be some stray showers this morning. A secondary cold front will cross Upstate New York.

The boundary won’t pack much of punch. Outside of the few showers this morning, we’ll be left with breezy conditions and cooler temperatures this afternoon.

I can’t wait to enjoy the beautiful afternoon that we have on tap! Sunshine will quickly over as high pressure slides into place over western New England. Highs will climb into the 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will feature some great sleeping weather – clear skies and cool, even chilly temperatures. Lows will dip into the upper 40s around the Capital Region, meanwhile the Adirondacks will wake up to readings near 40° Monday morning. The wind will also go calm. Areas of fog will easily develop, especially in valley locations.

No Monday blues, just blue skies tomorrow. We are expecting all-day sunshine with very comfortable highs in the 60s and 70s again.

The pattern will turn more unsettled through the middle of the week. Showers will creep back in on Tuesday, especially for areas south and east of Albany. A cold front will bring better shower and storm chances late Wednesday into Thursday. We will dry out heading into the long Labor Day weekend. Temperatures look to be very pleasant for the holiday weekend too.