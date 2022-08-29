The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We may we entering the final days of August, and meteorological summer, but the summertime heat and humid aren’t done just yet. The next two days will feature highs in the lower 90s and more humidity. Afternoons will feel more like the mid 90s around the Capital Region.

Tuesday’s heat and high humidity will come with some thunderstorms. Activity will hold off until the afternoon and evening. Our western counties have a better chance of seeing a few strong to severe storms. Damaging winds will be the top threat. The storms look to arrive in the Capital Region around sunset, or later. The severe potential will start to diminish by that time. But still some gusty storms could hang on through the night for the Hudson Valley and western New England.

This system will be a game changer. Humidity levels will drop considerably on Wednesday. The start of September will have some fall vibes, especially in the morning. We’ll be waking up to lows in the 50s. Afternoons will be rather pleasant later this week too.