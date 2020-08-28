08/28/2020: Briefly dry and warmer

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week, and through another round of storms. The strong storms wrapped up quickly across the mid-Hudson Valley late yesterday afternoon. There is still some lingering low-level moisture, which kept skies mostly cloudy overnight. But where that cloud cover is a little thinner, pockets of dense fog have developed. Be mindful of the lower visibility, especially through the river valleys and around the terrain.

The fog and low clouds will melt away by mid-morning. From there more sunshine will break out across the sky. By this afternoon we’ll call it partly to mostly sunny. It will be a warmer afternoon with a high near 80° for Albany.

Enjoy the sunshine while we have it. Clouds will build back in this evening followed by showers after midnight.

The weekend will be off to an unsettled start. A system will drop through the Great Lakes. A warm front will lift back into the Capital Region through the morning. This will keep showers in place during the first half of the day.

Storm chances will ramp up during the afternoon as a cold front draws closer. Most of the News 10 area has been included in a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday. Gusty winds, large hail, and downpours will be the top threats.

Things will dry up before the weekend comes to an end. Sunday will by far be the pick of the weekend. A shower or two could linger through the morning hours. The afternoon will feature sunny breaks and cooler highs in the 60s and 70s.

Next week will be off to a marvelous start with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. If we’ve learned anything this week, it’s to enjoy the sunny days when we can get them. Shower and storm chances will be on the rise again through the middle of next week.