08/27/2021: Not as hot, turning less humid Friday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Saturday is the tenth anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene’s landfall in New York. Eastern New York and western New England saw devastating flooding. Parts of the Catskills received over a foot of rain. All of the water then flowed into the Schoharie Creek. All-time record crests were set in multiple spots along the creek. A weather event this area will surely never forget.

Patience will be the name of the game today. The heat and humidity will ease after yesterday’s steam bath. Instead highs near 90 degrees, we’ll top off around 80° this afternoon. It will take a little longer to feel the relief from the high humidity. Levels will gradually fall during the second half of the day. Instead of “air you can wear” it will just feel “humid.”

Don’t get too comfortable. A warm front will come northward Saturday morning. The muggies will make a comeback. This boundary won’t carry much in the way of afternoon shower chances.

The pattern continues to look more unsettled into the start of next week. A cold front will cross Monday. We will dry out Tuesday and eventually turn cooler into the start of September. The new month will begin wilth lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s!

To the tropics – things are heating up in the Gulf. Tropical Storm Ida formed yesterday south of Cuba. Ida will undergo rapid intensification as it moves through the warm waters of Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The storm is expected to become a major hurricane ahead of landfall on Sunday.