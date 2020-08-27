08/27/2020: A split forecast with stronger storms south today

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

In case you missed it, Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight near Cameron, LA as a very strong category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, that’s just 7 mph shy of category 5 strength. The entire state of Louisiana is being battered with extreme winds, intense rainfall, and catastrophic storm surge. Laura will continue to weaken as it continues along it’s northerly track.

We have our own weather story to talk about. A warm front is approaching from the southwest this morning. Rain will overspread the area. The rain could be heavy at times along with a few rumbles of thunder. The boundary will stall later this morning. Where it puts the brakes on will say a lot about how the afternoon will unfold.

It appears I-90 will be the dividing line. This set-up will lead to a “split forecast” with cooler temperatures to the north, warmer and more humid conditions south. Most of the North Country won’t make it out of the 60s, while Poughkeepsie climbs into the mid 80s.

Areas south of the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region will be the “warm sector,” where conditions are prime for severe thunderstorm development. The Catskills, mid-Hudson Valley, and southern Berkshire County are all included in the Storm Prediction Center’s enhanced risk for severe weather. This area will be at the greatest risk for stronger storms, meanwhile the threat drops off to the north.

The stronger thunderstorms will fire up shortly after lunchtime and linger into the early evening hours. All modes of severe weather are on the table. Damaging wind gusts are the top threat. Large hail and torrential rainfall, which can lead to flash flooding, are possible. The tornado risk is low but not zero.

Schoharie, Greene, Columbia, and Berkshire counties will need to be on alert through the early evening as this evening storms barrel southward. If the front advances a little farther north, then the Capital Region could be in the crosshairs.

The severe threat will diminish overnight. Skies will become partly cloudy late with lows in the 50s and 60s. The work week will end warmer and briefly drier. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s around the Capital Region.

Shower and storm chances will fire back over the weekend. Saturday will be the stormier day. We’ll still be dodging showers on Sunday, but there should be some time to get outside. The start of next week looks great – sunny and 75° on Monday. The break from unsettled weather will be brief again. Shower chances will be on the rise through mid-week.