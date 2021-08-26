08/26/2021: A triple “H” day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Today will bring a “sweaty” combination of highs near 90° and more “air you can wear.” Yuck! This afternoon will be even hotter than yesterday with heat indices between 95° and 104°. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11 AM for most of the area.

Just a reminder to take it easy and stay hydrated. Try to limit strenuous activities during the peak heating hours. If you must work outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. You can dress in light weight and lightly colored clothing to help keep yourself a little cooler. Check on your neighbors and pets to ensure they are staying cool too.

A “cool” front will approach late day. This boundary doesn’t have a whole lot behind it, but as it meets up with the steamy air it could spark some very isolated storms. Areas west of Albany and in the higher terrain have slightly better chances of catching a storm or two.

The front will settle to our south throughout Friday. We’ll get a brief reprieve from the high humidity and the heat. Temperatures will slide back into lower 80s and it will feel just “humid,” not oppressively so.

Don’t get too comfortable. The front will come back northward over the weekend. The muggies will return and the set up will turn increasingly unsettled. Saturday will now feature scattered showers and isolated storms. The stormy conditions will continue into the start of next week.