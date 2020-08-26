08/26/2020: A slice of mid-September

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! What’s that you feel? Yep, a fresh batch of Canadian air is moving into the Capital Region this morning. It’s downright chilly up north with temperatures in the lower 40s. Locally we’re waking up to temperatures in the 50s.

Today is the pick of the day. A pair of cold fronts have passed to our south, now high pressure over southern Canada is taking over. No rain during the day today. We’ll enjoy a good deal of sunshine. The only nuisance will be a northwesterly breeze that could gust up to 25 mph this afternoon.

The cool breeze will make it feel like mid-September. Highs will only climb into the lower 70s around the Capital Region. Spots around the Adirondacks will only reach the lower 60s for a high.

There will be a gradual uptick in cloud coverage late-day as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Skies will become cloudy with showers following closely behind. Scattered showers will be around the area by wake-up tomorrow.

Waves of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Capital Region tomorrow. There is the potential for stronger storms again. The location will depend on where the warm front decides to put on the brakes. The Storm Prediction Center has included areas south of I-90 in an “enhanced” risk for severe weather. It appears that where the warm sector – the area between the warm and cold fronts – will set up. This area will be at the greatest risk for more numerous severe storms. All modes of severe weather are on the top with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the top threats. This is a set-up that we will be watching very carefully.

Meanwhile in the Gulf, it will be a big day for Hurricane Laura. The 5 AM updates showed that Laura continues to strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It is just shy of a Category 3 strengthen. It is expected to intensify to a Category 4 before making landfall as a major hurricane along the Texas-Louisiana coast overnight. Coastal areas are bracing for not only destructive winds, but also storm surge up to 13 feet.

The off and on storm chances continue through the weekend. Friday will be another dry day with highs returning to the 80s. More rain and storms are on the way Saturday. The remnants of Laura could enhanced our rain chances Saturday night into Sunday. While the weekend doesn’t look so hot, Monday will be downright delightful.