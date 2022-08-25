The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It is way more comfortable this morning. The muggies have been briefly wiped out. Sunshine will lead the way today. Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid and upper 80s with raising humidity levels. It sounds like a good pool day to me! If you live in the Upper Hudson Valley, you’ll want to keep an eye out for a couple of brief showers.

There will be a better chance for showers and storms Friday. A cold front will swing through the Capital Region during the second part of the day. Areas east of the Hudson Valley should be on alert for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. These stronger storms will capable of producing damaging winds and downpours.

By Friday evening most of the strong storms will have pushed into eastern New England. Humidity levels will drop once again behind the storms. The start of the weekend looks beautiful!

The better part of the weekend will be picture perfect. The humidity will be manageable, temperatures won’t be too hot, and showers will stay away for most. It will be a hot start to next week with highs around 90 degrees.