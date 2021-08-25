08/25/2021: Cranking up the heat and humidity

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! August may be winding down but summer isn’t over just yet. Heat and humidity will click into another gear today. Highs will range from the lower 80s in the Adirondacks to almost 90° in the southern Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley.

Higher humidity kicked in yesterday. The “air you can wear” will hang around today. The high heat and humidity will lead to heat indices in the 90s. Stay cool as best you can. Seek some shade or air conditioning, or hang out by the pool this afternoon.

Thursday will be even hotter. Highs around the Capital Region will get closer to 90 degrees. It will be very humid again. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s. A Heat Advisory may be necessary for some.

A “cool” front will approach from the west Thursday afternoon. It won’t have a lot of “umph.” Isolated late-day storms are possible mainly in the Adirondacks and the Mohawk Valley. The front will settle into the Capital Region overnight. Some of the humidity and heat will be wiped out by Friday.

The stalled boundary will keep at least an isolated shower chance around on Friday. The weekend will bring better shower and storm chances. Showers will be spotty and mainly during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. The beginning of next week will be more unsettled.