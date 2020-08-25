08/25/2020: A cold front brings another round of storms

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! All is quiet now after some strong, slow-moving thunderstorms yesterday afternoon and last evening. Northern Washington County remains under a Flood Warning until 9:15 AM. Up to five, even six inches of rain fell near Whitehall. Flood waters continue to recede. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find another way.

A line of storms is rolling off of Lake Ontario early this morning. There were some embedded strong and severe storms, however now activity is starting to weakening. This line will move through the southern Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley over the next several hours. Activity should fizzle before reaching the Capital Region.

Otherwise, the day is off to another muggy start with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We aren’t done with the storms just yet. Additional cells will develop into this afternoon ahead of a cold front through the afternoon. Some of these storms could become strong or severe.

Damaging wind gusts are the top threat for the afternoon round of storms. Downpours may lead to flooding concerns for areas that have seen heavy rain makers over the past few days. Some of the stronger storms could also produce large hail.

Storms will quickly exit the Capital Region this evening. Cooler and drier air will arrive overnight. As skies clear, temperatures will dip into the 50s. It will remain breezy behind the front so we are not too concerned about areas of fog developing.

We will welcome in sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s tomorrow. This is the pick day of the week. High pressure will move in and out rather quickly. Showers will return late Wednesday night.

Switching gears to the tropics now. Marco made landfall as a tropical storm near the mouth of the Mississippi River last evening. The storm has since weakened to a tropical depression, but is still bringing scattered tropical downpours to the Gulf coast.

Tropical Storm Laura has emerged into the Gulf of Mexico. Rapid intensification is expected over the next 48 hours. The latest track forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Laura making landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border as a Category 3 hurricane. The remnants of the storm is expected to loop through the Mississippi Valley and eventually the Southeast. Some of the tropical moisture could enhance our rain chances early in the weekend.

Showers will be off and on later this week and into the weekend. It looks like the start of next week will be absolutely beautiful!