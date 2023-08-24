The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! How about the past two days?!? Perfect in every way, right? Unfortunately, we won’t make it a third day in a row. This week’s big weather story is the dangerous heat in the middle of country. A set up known as the “ring of fire” has baked the Plains, Midwest, and South. Another type of fire – storms – ride along the edge of the heat dome.

Our forecast trends unsettled as the work week winds down. Clouds are taking over this morning. Showers will develop this afternoon. The coverage will start very isolated. More activity will fill in tonight.

A few rumbles of thunder will accompany the overnight showers. Downpours are the greatest threat. It will be wet heading out the door Friday. By the afternoon most of the showers will be out of here.

It won’t be all dry time over the weekend. A new boundary will stretch out the north of the Capital Region. A few more showers will push through on Saturday. The front will wash out and give way to drier conditions to end the weekend.

Another batch of showers will arrive during the middle part of next week. So enjoy all the dry time you can coming over the weekend.