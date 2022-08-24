The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Some got hit hard, others got almost no rain at all yesterday. Rainfall amounts ranged from over 3″ in Tannersville to only 0.03″ in Bennington. In between some beneficial rain fell around the Capital District.

The rain and storms are now in the rearview. Dense fog is a problem for some of the wetter spots this morning. Visibility issues for popping up around the Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont. The fog will start lifting between 7 AM and 8 AM.

Clearing is the trend of the day. Morning clouds will give way to a good deal of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will take a warmer turn with highs in the 80s for most spots. It will feel a bit humid too.

The summery feeling will stick around through the end of the week. Temperatures will be back above normal Thursday afternoon. But it will feel slightly less humid.

Chances for showers and storms return as a slow-moving cold front will drop through the News10 area on Friday. The second part of the day could turn more active with isolated strong or severe storms. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the top threats.

Behind Friday’s storms humidity levels will drop once again. The final weekend of August will be picture perfect with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Temperatures will heat up a bit more into the early part of the upcoming week.