08/24/2021: Drying out, and heating up, after Henri

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Tropical Depression Henri brought a lot of rain to areas south of Albany. The New York State Mesonet site in Tannersville reported a two-day rainfall total of nearly seven and a half inches! According to a tweet from Nick P. Bassill, Tannersville and the mesonet set 24-hour rainfall records yesterday. Water levels in the area and downstream will continue to run high. Avoid these areas until the water recedes.

There will be plenty of time for water levels to recede. The News10 area will stay dry until Thursday afternoon. Lingering cloud cover will continue to clear out through this afternoon. At the same time temperatures are heating up and the “muggies” are creeping in.

The middle of the week will bring some “air you can wear.” The heat will be cranking too with highs near 90 degrees.

Humidity levels will ease up behind a cold front later in the week. This boundary will spark at the very least isolated storms Thursday afternoon. Storm chances will pick back up to close the weekend.