08/24/2020: A stormy start to the week

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The work week will pick up right where the weekend leftover. It is a warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the 60s. Areas of fog have also developed overnight. Some of that fog is dense.

The day will begin with sunshine. Temperatures will heat up in a hurry with highs in the upper 80s for the Capital Region and mid-Hudson Valley; the North Country will see highs in the lower and mid 80s. The combination of the heat, humidity, and early sunshine will help to fuel another round of scattered thunderstorms during the second half of the day.

Storms will start popping up after lunchtime. Very similar to yesterday, storms will be scattered in coverage. Some thunderstorms could turn strong or severe with downpours and gusty winds.

Activity will fizzle after sunset. Skies will become clear to partly cloudy overnight. Once again patchy fog will develop by morning. It will stay warm too with lows in the 60s.

A strong cold front will push through the Northeast tomorrow. We are expecting another round of storms to develop, but the strength of the storms will be dependent on when the front arrives. The latest timing brings the boundary through the Capital Region during the late morning and early afternoon. This scenario would limit the coverage of strong storms. If the front crosses later in the day then there will be more time for the atmosphere to destabilize. It would encourage more strong, even severe thunderstorm to develop.

As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of New York state in a “slight” risk for severe storms. Damaging winds will be the top threat.

Cooler and less humid air will be waiting behind the strong cold front. Wednesday will begin with temperatures in the 50s. How does sunny and 75° sound during the afternoon? It will be a wonderful day with highs in the 60s and 70s around the area.

Now an update on the tropics. The Gulf Coast is bracing for two landfalling storms over the coming days. Marco is expected to turn west and make landfall along the Louisiana coast later today. Laura will follow behind. Tropical Storm Laura will impact Cuba today then emerge over the warm Gulf, where additional strengthening will occur. Laura could make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane along the Gulf coast.

Back home, temperatures will remain in the 70s through the weekend. Unfortunately sunshine won’t stick around as long. Shower chances will return on Thursday and will stick around into the start of the weekend.