The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was so nice, so let’s do it twice. We’re off to another comfortably cool start. Temperatures will climb close to 80 degrees with pleasant levels of humidity. The biggest difference between yesterday and today – clouds. Additional cloud cover will work in this evening and overnight.

The inbound clouds are courtesy of a system over the Great Lakes that will stretch out and stay a little while. Stormier weather will stay closer to the low; parts of Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York. Showers will creep our way tomorrow. Most of the action will hold off until Thursday evening. Things will begin drying out during the second half of Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is possible over the next three days. The additional rainfall will push this year a little higher on the list of the wettest summers in Albany. There’s no way we’re catching the summer of 1871 when over two feet of rain fell!

There’s more dry time coming for the weekend. An isolated shower can’t be rule out on Saturday. There seems to be no end in sight to this pleasant run of temperatures.