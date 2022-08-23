The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We missed out on beneficial rain, again. It’s just how this summer has gone. Areas to our east and west saw steady rainfall yesterday. The Capital Region will luck out today.

A slow-moving low is starting the day near the Hudson Valley. Already spotty showers with pockets of heavy rain are popping up. More showers, even a couple of storms will arrive this afternoon. It will be a good idea to have the rain gear handy as you head to the polls today.

It won’t be a lot of rain today. Those who see rain will pick up between a quarter and a half inch. Some locally higher amounts are possible following downpours and any afternoon storms.

Showers will quickly wrap up this evening. Behind this system temperatures will start heating up. Highs will surge into the mid to upper 80s with the return of sunshine Wednesday. The toasty feeling will stick around through the end of the work week.

A relatively weak, but swift cold front arrives Friday. This will bring back a chance for afternoon storms. Behind the front humidity levels will drop just in time for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look picture perfect. Temperatures will heat up again into the start of next week.