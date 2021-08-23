08/23/2021: Heavy rain from Henri picks back up

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

We are in a bit of a holding pattern right now. Phase 1 of rain from Henri is settling into Pennsylvania and New Jersey this morning. The storm will make a sharp easterly turn later on today and bring bands of downpours back into the News 10 area.

The Catskills are currently leading the way when it comes to rainfall. The New York State Mesonet site in Tannersville reported over three inches of rain (3 AM update) in the last 24 hours. Spots in the Berkshires will also have to be watched with additional rain coming in.

What is left of Henri will meander across areas south of Albany and on into western Massachusetts this afternoon. Bands of heavy rain will spiral in from the southeast. For the Capital Region, the tropical rain will pick back up around lunchtime. This off and on rain will continue into the first part of the evening. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Flooding remains the primary concern. A Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening. Sections of the Schoharie Creek, the Hoosic River, and the Housatonic River are expected to reach minor flood stage by this afternoon. Elevation will enhance the second wave of rain. Storm-total rainfall amounts for the Catskills and the southern Berkshires will approach six inches. Totals will be significantly lower for areas north of the Capital Region.

Showers will end rather quickly as Henri picks up a little speed this evening. The clouds will pick to clear as well so patchy fog will be around Tuesday morning. Then we enter a warm and muggy stretch through mid-week. We are tracking a cold front on Thursday, which will bring afternoon storms to the area. Temperatures and humidity levels will drop by Friday. The weekend looks to be off to a decent start. Storms may try and creep in for areas south of Albany on Saturday. There will be better and more widespread storm chances to close out next weekend.