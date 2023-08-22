The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Bye, bye showers, clouds, and the stuffy air. It is going to be an all around awesome late summer day!

Skies will become mostly sunny today as highs push into the mid and upper 70s. The high humidity has been wiped out. Open up your windows and let the fresh air in.

If you thought this morning was cool, check out the numbers for tomorrow morning. That’s refreshing for the end of August. A number of spots outside of the Capital District will drop into the 40s. Albany’s average low this time of year is still closer to 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a bit of a transition day. Temperatures and the humidity will remain pleasant. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the day as our next storm system approaches. Scattered showers will develop Thursday and linger through the start of Friday.

The weekend is trending drier. These pleasant temperatures aren’t going anywhere. We are settling into a great stretch of days with highs staying put in the 70s.