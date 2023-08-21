The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It was nice to take a break for the rain and higher humidity over the weekend. Unfortunately, both are making a comeback today. It already feels a little muggy early this morning. Hit or miss showers will build in later on ahead of an approaching cold front.

I’m not overly “wowed” by this front. Any showers that develop this afternoon will be very isolated. Instead the bigger story will be a drop in humidity. The air will go from some borderline “air you can wear” to something more comfortable overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a real treat with the lower humidity and very pleasant temperatures. Highs will run in the 70s the next two days. The cherry on top will be increasing amounts of sunshine.

Looking at the bigger picture: a huge “heat dome” is developing over the middle of the country. The Midwest, Plains, and South will bake this week. This ridge is so strong that it will push all disturbances up and around the “heat dome.” So storms that hit the West Coast will be on a direct flight to the Northeast.

It’s nice to see that rain won’t rule this week’s forecast. A few showers will show back up late Thursday with some lingering activity Friday. Rain chances will get dialed back over the weekend. Despite the return of sunshine, highs temperatures will remain seasonably cool.