08/21/2020: Summer’s quick comeback

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! It’s not as “chilly” waking up this morning. Instead of the 40s, we are seeing the 50s to start the day. The milder start will lead to a warmer afternoon.

After spending the past two afternoons in the 70s, highs in the 80s return today. The Capital Region and mid-Hudson Valley can expect the mid to upper 80s. The North Country will climb into the lower 80s through the afternoon. Humidity levels will also be on the rise.

Most of us will enjoy mostly sunny skies today. Clouds will build across the North Country this afternoon as a disturbance tries to dip southward out of Canada. There is also a chance for isolated showers and storms later in the day. Downpours and gusty winds will accompany any storms.

The summertime warmth and humidity will be the common thread through the weekend. Storm chances will remain fairly isolated again tomorrow. Storm chances will increase late in the weekend. The best chances for a few stronger storms will, once again, be across northern New York and southern Vermont.

The pattern stays summery into next week. Scattered storms will linger through mid-week. Meanwhile, high temperatures will dance through the 80s with morning lows in the 60s.