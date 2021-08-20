08/20/2021: Rain from Fred exits, watching Henri impacts

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We are coming off another rainy stretch. A corridor of heavy rain extended from the Finger Lakes to central New York and the Adirondack Park. Locally Indian Lake saw nearly five inches(!!) of rain this week. Meanwhile southern Albany and Rensselaer counties saw the least amount of rain.

Waking up this morning there is still some lingering drizzle and light rain on the backside of Fred. This pesky light precipitation will wrap up by mid-morning. Clouds will be slower to clear.

Any sunny breaks will help to fuel pop-up thundershowers during the second part of the day. Activity will be very, very isolated. Temperatures will climb close to 80 degrees.

A slow-moving upper level low will keep storm chances around this weekend. The bulk of the action will hold off until the afternoon Saturday. The activity will be described as “garden variety” and “spotty.” Any storm will carry downpours and some gusty winds.

Storm chances Sunday into the beginning of next week will be dependent on the track of Henri (“ahn-REE.”) The latest track from the National Hurricane Center bring Henri ashore southern New England as a high end tropical storm, or category 1 hurricane. Risks of rain, wind, and storm surge will be felt along eastern Long Island and southern New England. For us a more westward leaning track would increase rain and storm chances and possible bring some stronger winds.

Rain will quickly clear as Henri makes a sharp easterly turn. Temperatures will then heat up during the middle of next week.