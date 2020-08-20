08/20/2020: Another beautiful day in the Capital Region

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Ooooh, it’s an even cooler start to the morning. There are more 40-degree readings on the board. Grab a light jacket or sweater and your sunglasses as you’re heading out the door.

High pressure is stretching out in western New England. It will be overhead today. We will start the day with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds puffing up through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be delightful too. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s around the Capital Region. The Adirondacks and the North Country will see the lower 70s through the afternoon. Enjoy the day! At the very least open up the windows and let the fresh air in.

Tonight will remain quiet and mainly clear. It won’t be as cool with lows only dipping into the 50s. Albany will begin Friday closer to 60°.

Summer makes a quick comeback tomorrow. Temperatures will skip right ahead to the mid 80s. It will turn more humid too. There is an isolated storm chance for the North Country and Adirondacks through the afternoon. A storm or two could feature gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Summertime warmth and humidity will continue to be pumped into the region through the weekend. High temperatures will push 90 degrees on Saturday. That’s a 10 to 15 degree jump between yesterday and the start of the weekend. The summertime feel will also lead to pop-up storms. Conditions will become more unsettled as the weekend wears on.

Several disturbances will roll through a westerly to northwesterly flow into early next week. The active set up won’t lead to washouts, but we will see showers and storms each afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 80s.