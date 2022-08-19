The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Friday! At times the past couple days, a coastal storm system was close enough to bring us clouds, rain, and generally unsettled conditions. That is now moving away, and we are experiencing clearing conditions as high pressure builds in from the southwest to replace it.

As a result, we are looking at mostly sunny conditions throughout the course of the day Friday. Temperatures will be able to warm to near 90 degrees in Albany – some south of the Capital City could well be in the low 90’s by the time its all said and done this afternoon.

Humidity is on the rise, and it will border on a muggy feel throughout the course of the day – not the most comfortable upper 80’s we’ve ever felt.

Humidity will continue to creep higher and higher as we go into the weekend. Actual temperatures will be warmer too, with most valley locations hitting 90 on Saturday. As such, a few pop up showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Sunday looks especially steamy, with highs around 90 and the most humidity out of the coming warm stretch. Don’t like the heat? How about the rain?

Shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up for the start of this coming work week. While it could lead to a gloomy feel at times, it will also bring some much needed relief from the heat & humidity – highs will only be in the upper 70’s for most on Monday and Tuesday.

We begin to dry out mid-week, and temperatures consequently begin to rise yet again. By Thursday, we’ll be warm – right back to the upper 80’s. Summer’s not done yet!