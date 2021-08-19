08/19/2021: Heavy rain from Fred eases late-day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Rain from the remnants of Fred arrived overnight. Widespread moderate to heavy rain continues to fall, and we’ll be dealing with it for the next several hours. Flash flooding is also a concern.

The widespread rain will gradually exit to the northeast by the early afternoon. But that doesn’t mean the rain is done all together. Scattered showers with a few storms will linger through the end of the day. The center of Fred will finally pull into New England this evening, taking all the tropical moisture with it.

All of this heavy rain could easily lead to flash flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area until 8 PM. Rivers and creeks could also see quick rises today.

Sunshine will break through the clouds with temperatures climbing into the 80s to end the week. The weekend starts with a typical summertime set up – warm and humid with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Henri is the next storm to watch. It is currently a tropical storm near Bermuda. There is still a good deal of uncertainty on the track and strength as the storm makes the turn northward. One scenario takes Henri closer to the East Coast and with a possible landfall in New England early next week. For us that could mean more clouds, gusty winds, and rain from the outer bands. Stay tuned.