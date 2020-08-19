08/19/2020: Let the fresh air in

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It feels so good outside this morning! Temperatures are starting off in the 50s, even the upper 40s in spots. Open up the windows and let the fresh air in. A delightful morning will give up to a practically perfect afternoon.

It is a clear and quiet start to the day. Through the afternoon a weak upper-level disturbance will swing through Upstate New York. This could spark some stray sprinkles or a quick shower.

Otherwise, today will be a rather nice day with a good deal of sunshine. There will be a very refreshing feel in the air. Temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 70s around the Capital Region. Some spots in the Adirondacks and the North Country will only reach the upper 60s for a high.

Tonight will be even cooler. Albany will see a low in the lower 50s. Outlying areas will dip into the 40s. You’ll have the dig out a sweater or light jacket for tomorrow morning.

It will be another nice day tomorrow. Temperatures will get a slight boost. High pressure will be overhead so we are expecting another mostly sunny day.

Unfortunately the taste of early fall isn’t here to stay. I’m sure summer fans are rejoicing. Temperatures will skip ahead to the mid 80s on Friday. Humidity levels will be on the rise. It will feel like a typical August weekend – very warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Storm chances will be on the rise late in the weekend. A cold front will approach western New England. Showers and storms will linger into early next week. It won’t be as hot either. Highs will drop back into the lower 80s.