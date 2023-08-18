The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Mother Nature may have been your alarm clock this morning. A strong cold front is pushing intense rain through the area. The first part of the day is going to be wet. Take it slow as you head out the door.

Localized flash flooding is the biggest concern during the morning. Intense rainfall rates will lead to a lot of runoff and flooding may quickly develop. This rain won’t last all day. The front clears western New England by lunchtime. Turning windy with isolated showers this afternoon. A secondary front will drag a cooler and drier air mass in tonight.

Clouds will have a hard time clearing Saturday. Coupled with the cooler air mass, temperatures will be stuck in the 60s for most. That’s quite cool for August! Highs will rebound by the end of the weekend. Skies will brighten up Sunday too.

Humidity levels will start creeping back up to kick off next week. Stray showers will develop late Monday. The middle part of next week will trend drier with highs around 80 degrees.