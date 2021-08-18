08/18/2021: Remnants of Fred to bring heavy rain, flash flooding concerns tonight

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Parts of the Adirondack Park and central New York were soaked yesterday by off and on showers. There is even more rain on the way over the next 24 to 36 hours.

During the daytime hours showers will be scattered at best for the Capital Region. A few showers could pass through mainly during the afternoon hours. Between the raindrops skies will stay mostly cloudy and it will feel muggy.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will arrive overnight. The system will track out of the Southern Tier and into the heart of the News10 area. Widespread heavy rain moves in from the southwest after midnight. A few storms will accompany the tropical downpours.

These periods of heavy rain will continue through the Thursday morning commute. Scattered flash flooding will also become a concern. An additional one to four inches of rain could fall. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for parts of the area through Thursday evening. Low-lying areas should be on heightened alert. Rivers and creeks may also see quick rises.

After a very wet morning, showers will lighten up and become scattered as Thursday goes on. Friday will be drier and warmer. The next best storm chances will hold off until late in the weekend.