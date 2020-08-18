08/18/2020: More comfortable days ahead

Storm Tracker forecast update from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We are setting the stage for a cooler middle of the work week. Our second cold front in as many days will swing through today. The boundary will initiate stray showers, even an isolated storm especially through the higher terrain.

Outside of the small shower chance, we are expecting a mix of sun and clouds again this afternoon. Temperatures will be on the mild side. Albany will be back in the upper 70s for a high.

Any shower activity will quickly fade this evening. Our skies will then clear as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s, even some 40-degree lows are expected through the Adirondacks and the Catskills. Open up the windows and let the fresh air in tonight!

Wednesday will be a refreshing day all the way around. After the cooler start, temperatures will only climb into the mid 70s during the afternoon in Albany. Some spots up north may not even make it out of the 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine too.

The taste of early fall lingers into Thursday. It will be even cooler start to the day. Lows around the Capital Region will be near 50°. Highs again will top off into the mid 70s. Just beautiful!

But, it’s still August after all. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity will start bubbling back in on Friday. High temperatures will skip right ahead into the mid 80s. The dry stretch will stay alive.

The weekend turns more humid and unsettled. Storm chances will be on the rise beginning Saturday afternoon. There will be better chances on Sunday and Monday.