The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Today’s your day to head to the pool. Finally, warm and muggy under a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. The wind will pick up this afternoon and could spark pop-up showers, especially in the hills and higher terrain.

There is more rain on the way. A strong cold front pushes across New York State late night through Friday morning. A line of gusty showers and storms will arrive in our western counties before sunrise. The Hudson Valley will be in the thick of it between 7 AM and 8 AM.

Downpours and localized flash flooding is the top threat with this fast moving front. But, we can’t rule out an isolated severe storms for the Hudson Valley and areas to the area. Thunderstorms could pack damaging winds. The front will clear the News10 area before the lunch hour.

Then the wind will pick up and pull drier air south. The “muggies” will take a break over the weekend. The summery feel will creep back in early next week.

The weekend forecast features the best of both worlds – very comfortable and very summery temperatures. An upper-level features looks to get hung up over the Northeast, so more clouds will be around on Saturday. Nights over the weekend will be very, very comfortable. A speedy warm up is on the way to cap off the weekend.