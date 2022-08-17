The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie.

Happy Wednesday! Finally, there is light rain in the forecast! A rarity this summer. Widespread, even at times steady rain will develop through the day. Clouds and showers will keep our temperatures seasonably cool.

Today’s rain is courtesy of a low off the coast of Massachusetts. This storm will slowly track closer to Maine over the next 24 hours. Showers will develop from east to west. The Capital District is already seeing patchy drizzle and very light rain this morning. Our rain chances will increase into the afternoon.

Periods of light rain will continue through early Thursday morning. The low will get hung up over the Pine Tree State. This will keep the clouds around and temperatures on the cooler side tomorrow.

While we are rejoicing for rain, don’t get excited about the actual amounts. Most of the area will pick up a few tenths of an inch. Locally western New England will be the “winners” with the potential for three-quarters up to an inch of rain through Thursday morning.

Quickly the pattern flips a switch. From cloudy and seasonably cool to bright and hot into the weekend. Albany could hit 90° for the 23rd time on Saturday. Weekend will be toasty for everyone. The final full week of August will begin with more rain.