08/17/2021: Rounds of rain begin today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Just when things were getting good, Mother Nature has to go and spoil our fun. Showers are moving in from the southwest this morning. We will track several rounds of showers and a few storms through the end of the week.

It won’t be wet all day long. Showers will gradually build into the Capital Region throughout the morning hours. The wettest part of the day will be around mid-day. Off and on showers will continue this evening and overnight. When it’s not raining, skies will be mostly cloudy.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will pay the area a visit Wednesday night and Thursday. More widespread heavy rain will fall during this time.

The periods of rain could lead to significant rainfall amounts through the end of the day Thursday. Areas that get soaked a few times, or poor drainage spots could deal with flash flooding.

Friday is trending a little drier and warmer. Shower and storm chances will pick back up on Saturday, and continue into the start of next week.