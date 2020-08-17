08/17/2020: Scattered PM showers, cooler days coming

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Who’s ready for a taste of early fall? Cooler days are heading our way, but first some showers. Yesterday Upstate New York was sandwiched between two systems – a coastal low and an approaching cold front off to the west. The cold front will be our weather player today.

There is a band of showers working through central New York early this morning. Some in the Mohawk Valley and the North Country could see a quick light rain shower. But for the majority of us clouds will gradually increase during the first part of the day.

The “main” time for showers and a storm or two will come during the afternoon and evening. We’ll watch a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms develop as the cold front approaches. The line will become more scattered as it enters the Capital Region late this afternoon and closer to dinnertime.

The front will continue marching east in Massachusetts and Vermont this evening. Showers will wrap quickly once the front crosses. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight and temperatures will be mild. Albany will dip into the lower 60s, while the North Country and Adirondacks will wake up to the 50s.

We will gradually welcome back sunshine as high pressure slides out of the Great Lakes. There will be more sunny days than not through the end of the week.

This evening’s cold front will also open the door to cooler, Canadian air. The middle and end of the work week will feel like early fall. Lows will be in the mid 50s, even the 40s to the north, with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Check out those high temperatures on Wednesday!

The fall feel isn’t here to stay for good just yet. The 80s return by the time we hit the weekend. There is also the potential for showers and storms.